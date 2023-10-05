Caught in Crossfire, Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby Who Does Not Survive

A shooting claimed the life of a baby that was delivered after its mother was one of several people hit by gunfire during a fight Wednesday on a downtown street in the western Massachusetts city of Holyoke, authorities said. The pregnant woman was shot in the afternoon while seated on a public bus and taken to a hospital in critical condition, the Hampden District Attorney's Office said. "The infant, who was delivered, and needed life-saving medical services, tragically passed away," it added. Police responded to the shooting at 12:38pm and said it appeared three male suspects were involved in an altercation before gunshots were fired, the AP reports.