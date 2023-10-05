Caught in Crossfire, Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby Who Does Not Survive

A shooting claimed the life of a baby that was delivered after its mother was one of several people hit by gunfire during a fight Wednesday on a downtown street in the western Massachusetts city of Holyoke, authorities said. The pregnant woman was shot in the afternoon while seated on a public bus and taken to a hospital in critical condition, the Hampden District Attorney's Office said. "The infant, who was delivered, and needed life-saving medical services, tragically passed away," it added. Police responded to the shooting at 12:38pm and said it appeared three male suspects were involved in an altercation before gunshots were fired, the AP reports.
All involved suspects were believed to have been identified, taken to hospitals and are in custody, according to the District Attorney's Office. State police spokesperson Dave Procopio said earlier that the shooting stemmed from "an altercation among people on the street." Pioneer Valley Transit Authority spokesperson Brandy Pelletier confirmed that one of the agency's buses was on its route when it was involved in a shooting incident but said there would be no further comment on the active investigation. The Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Hampden District Attorney's Office and the Holyoke Police Department are investigating.
