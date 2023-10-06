Membership Fee at This New Golf Club: $1M

Calling all "connoisseurs of life well lived": For a small payment of $1 million, you can count yourself a member of South Florida's first new private golf club in decades. Shell Bay in Hallandale Beach, which opened Tuesday, features an 18-hole private golf course designed by retired pro Greg Norman, a nine-hole par three course, a 20,000-square-foot clubhouse including a spa and performance fitness center, a 12-acre practice facility, a world-class caddy program, a private yacht club, a racquet center run by retired professional tennis players the Bryan Brothers, a dockside cocktail bar, and much more spread across 150 acres along the Intracoastal Waterway, per CNN and the Miami Herald . Of course, all this comes at a cost, and a big one.

Membership initiation fees total $1 million, per CNN, which notes the same fees at Georgia's prestigious Augusta National Golf Club range from $250,000 to $500,000. In case you have more to spend, Shell Bay also includes a 20-story residential tower of 108 units, with price tags ranging from $3 million to $11 million, to open soon, per Golf Digest. The private community designed by Witkoff Group and PPG Development for "connoisseurs of life well lived" represents "the new frontier of elite clubs, bespoke residences, and elevated wellness and leisure," per the Herald. "Golf is the most undersupplied asset in the Miami market, and consequently, Shell Bay is a generational opportunity to create the first new private course in the area in 25 years," says Witkoff Group Co-CEO Alex Witkoff. (Read more South Florida stories.)