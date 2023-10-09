Vietnam Allegedly Tried to Hack US Lawmakers With a Tweet

In terms of international hacking attempts, it was relatively simple. The government of Vietnam tweeted a plausible-looking but bogus news link to particular American lawmakers and journalists hoping they would click, reports the Washington Post . It appears that none of them took the bait. But had they done so, the link would have installed a spy software called Predator with the potential to read all their computer files, not to mention turn on their cameras and microphones, according to the story.

Among the bigger names targeted: GOP Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas, who chairs the Foreign Affairs Committee, and Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut, who sits on the Foreign Relations Committee. Another familiar target: CNN national security analyst Jim Sciutto. The purported hacking attempt came earlier this year during negotiations between US and Vietnamese diplomats on a new pact to counter China. Vietnam has not commented on the allegation, nor has Elon Musk's X platform, formerly Twitter. The story is based on documents made available to the news outlets Mediapart in France and Der Spiegel in Germany, and shared with media partners.

Per the Post, the allegation "underscores the rapid proliferation of state-of-the-art hacking tools," and it also may raise pressure in the US to further restrict American companies' access to the overseas companies (including Intellexa and Cytrox) behind the spying software. Read the full story. (Or check out other longforms.)