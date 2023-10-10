Frasier Revival Didn't Quite Revive

The first two episodes of the Frasier revival from showrunners Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli will be released Thursday on Paramount+, giving audiences their first look in two decades at the psychiatrist Dr. Frasier Crane, played by Kelsey Grammer. As expected, he followed a girlfriend to Chicago, where he became the long-running host of a daytime talk show. But after 15 years, he's ready for a change and jumps at the chance to return to Beantown, and to Harvard specifically, so as to reconcile with his estranged son Freddy, a firefighter played by Jack Cutmore-Scott. Here's what critics are saying: