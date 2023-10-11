US / 9/11 memorial Man Jumps Into Pool at 9/11 Memorial 33-year-old was arrested Monday afternoon in New York City By Evann Gastaldo, Newser Staff Posted Oct 11, 2023 2:30 AM CDT Copied FILE — The twin reflecting pools, center, of the National September 11 Memorial are illuminated during the evening, April 1, 2012, at the World Trade Center, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File) A man was arrested Monday afternoon in New York City after allegedly jumping into one of the reflecting pools at the 9/11 Memorial at the site of the World Trade Center. Police say the man injured his leg and back in the incident and was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, NBC New York reports. He will be given a mental health evaluation, and charges, which could include trespassing, are pending, CBS New York reports. A Port Authority spokesperson says the man was "apparently emotionally disturbed," and a source says he told one of the responding officers he "did this for his father," though it's not clear whether he was referring to having lost his father in the 2001 terrorist attacks. The water was turned off after the incident, and chains were erected around the pool to deter anyone else from jumping in. People who saw the incident likely encountered a disturbing scene; the two pools at the site descend 30 feet into a basin and then drop an additional 20 feet into a "central void." (It's that portion the man can be seen sliding into on video posted to social media.) "I just pray that he's still OK," one tourist said afterward. (Read more 9/11 memorial stories.)