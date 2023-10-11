Man Jumps Into Pool at 9/11 Memorial

A man was arrested Monday afternoon in New York City after allegedly jumping into one of the reflecting pools at the 9/11 Memorial at the site of the World Trade Center. Police say the man injured his leg and back in the incident and was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, NBC New York reports. He will be given a mental health evaluation, and charges, which could include trespassing, are pending, CBS New York reports. A Port Authority spokesperson says the man was "apparently emotionally disturbed," and a source says he told one of the responding officers he "did this for his father," though it's not clear whether he was referring to having lost his father in the 2001 terrorist attacks.