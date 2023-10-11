63 Years After Girl Was Killed, a New Sketch of Suspect

On the night of November 13, 1960, Ohio 14-year-old Nancy Eagleson was walking home from the movies with her 5-year-old sister, Sheryl, when a man drove up to the pair, asking them if they needed a ride home before forcing Nancy into the car and pushing Sheryl aside. Nancy was found dead about eight miles away the next day, having been sexually assaulted and shot. Her murderer has never been caught, but a new sketch of the suspect has been released, thanks to Sheryl's recent work with an Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation forensic artist, CBS News reports. "This man was seared into the memory of a young girl who survived a heinous crime many years ago," says Ohio's attorney general.

Two sketches were created, one without facial features since Sheryl couldn't remember details other than the suspect's black horn-rimmed glasses and rosy cheeks, and one with generic facial features filled in. The cold case returned to public attention last year when a judge granted the family permission to have Nancy's remains exhumed so that new DNA analysis technology could be used, 21 Alive News reported at the time. In an August article, WTOL reported that another local reported a similar abduction and sexual assault years prior to Nancy's murder, and she suspected a deputy from the Paulding County Sheriff's office was to blame. Decades later, that deputy was indicted for the abuse of a girl who sources say was a family member; he killed himself the next day, on November 6, 1987. Nancy's family has long believed the sheriff's department covered up for the killer. (Read more cold cases stories.)