Sycamore Gap Tree to Head to Secret Spot

Since an act of vandalism took it down in late September, England's storied Sycamore Gap tree has lain where it fell. That will change on Thursday, when a crane will lift the 50-foot tree off of Hadrian's Wall so it can be put into storage—at a National Trust property that will remain under wraps for security purposes, reports the Guardian. "It's currently in a precarious position resting on the [1,900-year-old] wall, so it's necessary we move it now, to preserve the world-famous monument that is Hadrian's Wall, and to make the site safe again for visitors," said the site manager. Except it can't be moved as one whole piece.