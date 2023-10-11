Ex-NFL Player Arrested in Mother's Death

Former NFL player Sergio Brown was arrested in California on Tuesday, more than three weeks after his mother's body was found near a creek behind her home in suburban Chicago. At the time, authorities said they were looking for Brown, but he wasn't named as a suspect in the death. A warrant was later issued for his arrest on a first-degree murder charge, the New York Times reports. Police in Maywood, Illinois, say Brown was arrested as he attempted to enter the US from Mexico, NBC Chicago reports.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said that 73-year-old Myrtle Brown died of injuries suffered in an assault and that her death was ruled a homicide. Sources tell CNN that Mexican authorities deported Brown after the arrest warrant was issued. He is now awaiting extradition from California to Illinois. Brown, 35, played seven seasons in the NFL, starting his career with the New England Patriots and ending it with the Buffalo Bills in 2016.

San Diego District Attorney's office spokesperson Steve Walker tells the AP that Brown agreed to extradition in a hearing Wednesday. Two days after Myrtle Brown's body was found on Sept. 16, a man appearing to be Brown discussed the death in an Instagram video. "Fake news, fake news, fake news. It has to be the FBI," the man said, per the AP, claiming that she was on vacation in Mexico. (Read more NFL stories.)