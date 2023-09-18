Former NFL Player Missing After Mother's Body Found

Police in suburban Chicago are looking for a former NFL player after the body of his 73-year-old mother was found by a creek behind her home, reports WBBM. Authorities say Myrtle Brown appears to have been killed during an assault in Maywood, per the AP. They are now looking for Sergio Brown, 35, though he has not been named as a suspect. He played seven seasons in the pros, mostly as safety, for the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Buffalo Bills, per the Chicago Tribune.