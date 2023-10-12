Fani Willis: Jordan Is Trying to Obstruct Trump Case

Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis has penned another letter in an attempt to shut down Jim Jordan's efforts to gain information about her investigation into former President Trump and his allies. After the Fulton County district attorney refused to turn over all records related to her investigation into 2020 election interference last month, the House Judiciary Chairman who's launched an investigation into the prosecution accused Willis of a "hostile response" that only "reinforces the Committee's concern that your prosecutorial conduct is geared more toward advancing a political cause and your own notoriety than toward promoting the fair and just administration of the law," per the Hill . He reiterated his request, adding a deadline of Wednesday.

Responding Wednesday, Willis repeated her argument that "the legal positions you advance are meritless." "A charitable explanation of your correspondence is that you are ignorant of the United States and Georgia Constitutions and codes," she wrote, per CNN. "A more troubling explanation is that you are abusing your authority as Chairman of the Committee on the Judiciary to attempt to obstruct and interfere with a Georgia criminal prosecution." She then pointed to Jordan's Sept. 10 appearance on The Mark Levin Show, where he "confessed to this motivation," per the Hill. "When discussing one of my office's active prosecutions, you boasted, 'We're trying to get all the answers, but we're trying to stop this stuff as well,'" Willis noted.

"As I have explained, your requests implicate significant, well recognized confidentiality interests related to an ongoing criminal matter, as well as serious constitutional concerns regarding federalism and separation of powers," continued the DA. Willis previously provided information about the federal funding her office receives, as the Ohio Republican requested. But she refused demands for communication between the district attorney's office and officials in the federal executive branch, along with other information related to the investigation. "To the extent you have specific questions about the Department of Justice's communications, we refer you to the Department of Justice," Willis wrote, adding "my team and I are exceptionally busy." (The DA recently spoke about the threats she's faced.)