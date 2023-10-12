Biden Gets Another Democratic Challenger

The same week President Biden lost one challenger for the Democratic nomination, he gained another. Progressive Cenk Uygur announced on his Young Turks show Wednesday that he is running against the president, reports the Hill . Biden, he said, will almost certainly lose in the general election. "It should not have been me, it should have been somebody else, but unfortunately it was not anyone else," he said. Uygur, 53, joins Marianne Williamson as the only other challenger to Biden for the party's nomination. On Monday, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said he would instead run as an independent.

"I'm going to do whatever I can to help him decide that this is not the right path," Uygur told Semafor, in regard to Biden's bid for reelection. "If he retires now, he's a hero: He beat Trump, he did a good job of being a steward of the economy. If he doesn't, he loses to Trump, and he's the villain of the story." One potential snag: Uygur was born in Turkey before coming to the US as a child. However, he believes he is still eligible to become president under the Constitution's "natural born citizen" clause, a matter that would likely have to be resolved by the Supreme Court, per Axios. (Read more Cenk Uygur stories.)