This College Basketball Game Is Going to Shatter a Record

The current attendance record for a women's college basketball game is just shy of 30,000, set back in 2002 during the Final Four at at San Antonio's Alamodome, notes the Wall Street Journal . Barring catastrophic weather, that mark will be eclipsed by a mile on Sunday. Iowa is hosting DePaul at an exhibition game that will be played outdoors at Kinnick Stadium, where the university's football team plays. More than 52,000 tickets have been sold for the game, whose proceeds will benefit a local children's hospital.

"There will be a couple of airballs there," warns Iowa star Caitlin Clark, last year's player of the year, referring to temperatures expected to be in the 50s, per Sports Illustrated. "So just expect it." If the weather fails to cooperate, the game will be moved indoors, and only those who paid $20 for rain-or-shine seats will be allowed to attend. Most of the tickets went for $5. (Though impressive, the attendance record won't come close to the one set recently in women's college volleyball.)