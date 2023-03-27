This Year's Name to Know on Either Bracket: Caitlin Clark

The big story in the men's Final Four is who didn't make it. The big story on the women's side—and of college basketball in general—can be summed up in a single name: Caitlin Clark. The 21-year-old Iowa guard powered her team into the Final Four with a win over Louisville on Sunday with 41 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists. That just happens to be the first 40-point triple-double in either the men's or women's NCAA tournament, ever, reports Yahoo Sports. And it was not a fluke. Coverage:
- 'Transcendent talent': Clark is "the most electrifying player in college basketball, men’s or women’s," writes Lindsay Schnell at USA Today. The junior has a rare combination of "transcendent" talent and showmanship, and her ascent comes at a perfect time, with the popularity of women's college basketball surging.
- Her mark: Clark's performance against Louisville "will go down as one of the most dominant in tournament history" and cements her "as one of women's college basketball's all-time greats," per the Athletic. You can watch highlights here. With the Louisville game, Clark also became the first player in Division I college women’s basketball to record more than 900 points and 300 assists in a single season, per CNN.
- Long range: An analysis at the New York Times breaks down where Clark shoots from, and the answer is basically anywhere and everywhere, from any distance. But one thing that sets her apart is her ability to sink long-range 3-pointers. She often sets up from just inside the half-court logo, and Clark is actually more accurate from 25 to 30 feet away than from shorter 3-point shots.
- Borrowing a move: After hitting the sixth of eight 3-point shots against Louisville, Clark appeared to borrow a famous taunt from wrestler John Cena by waving her hand in front of her face, meaning, "You can't see me," notes Fox Sports. Watch it here.
- Now what: Iowa and LSU have so far advanced to the Final Four on the women's side. Iowa plays again on Friday, when it faces the winner of Monday night's game between South Carolina and Maryland for the right to advance to the championship game. The winner of Ohio State and Virginia Tech on Monday will face LSU in the other semifinal. See the bracket.
(Read more women's college basketball
stories.)