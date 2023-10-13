Jada: Chris Rock Spoke to Me Right After Slap

Jada Pinkett Smith says Chris Rock apologized to her in the moments after husband Will Smith famously slapped the comedian during the Oscars. As TV viewers were being shown Oscar clips after the slap, Rock leaned over the stage to talk to her, reports NBC News . "Chris looks to me and he says, 'Jada, I meant no harm,'" she tells Hoda Kotb in an interview that airs in full at 8pm Eastern on Friday. "I'm just out of it because I'm really worried about Will. And Will's still talking. Now he's mad because Chris is talking to me."

She recalls responding briefly to Rock. "I go, 'Chris, this is about some old s---.' That's all I could think of saying, right? And I couldn't really take in his apology." (Will Smith took the stage and slapped Rock after the comedian made a joke about Pinkett Smith's hair—she suffers from alopecia, though Rock has said he wasn't aware of that.) Another nugget from the interview: Pinkett Smith says Rock once asked her out, when rumors were flying that she and Will Smith were getting a divorce.

"So he called me and basically he was like, 'I'd love to take you out,'" she says. "And I was like, 'What do you mean?' He was like, 'Well, aren't you and Will getting a divorce?' I was like, 'No. Chris, those are just rumors.' He was appalled. And he profusely apologized, and that was that." Pinkett Smith's memoir, Worthy, is out on Tuesday, notes Entertainment Tonight. (While she and Will Smith never divorced, Pinkett Smith revealed this week that they have been separated since 2016.)