Poll: Israelis Blame Netanyahu's Government

86% see Hamas attacks as a failure of his leadership
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 13, 2023 2:19 PM CDT
Polls: Netanyahu's Support Plummeting Since Attack
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers remarks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday in Tel Aviv.   (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, pool)

The vast majority of Jewish Israelis have decided who is at fault for the successful attack by Hamas: their government and prime minister. A poll released Thursday found that 86% of the 620 respondents from around the country agree that Israeli leaders failed, and 56% want Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resign when the war against Hamas ends. The Dialog Center poll, released on Thursday, also found that just over half of respondents expect Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to step down, the Jerusalem Post reports. The poll was conducted before the unity government was finalized.

A poll published by the newspaper Maariv shows Netanyahu's Likud party losing support in parliament as Benny Gantz's National Unity party gains backers. The respondents would prefer Gantz lead the government than Netanyahu, 48% to 29%, per the Times of Israel. The poll of 600 people was conducted Wednesday and Thursday, after Gantz agreed to join the unity government. His National Unity party as of now would win 41 seats, up from its current 12, while Likud would go from 32 seats to 19 seats, the poll found. (Read more Israel-Hamas war stories.)

