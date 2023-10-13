Poll: Israelis Blame Netanyahu's Government

The vast majority of Jewish Israelis have decided who is at fault for the successful attack by Hamas: their government and prime minister. A poll released Thursday found that 86% of the 620 respondents from around the country agree that Israeli leaders failed, and 56% want Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resign when the war against Hamas ends. The Dialog Center poll, released on Thursday, also found that just over half of respondents expect Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to step down, the Jerusalem Post reports. The poll was conducted before the unity government was finalized.