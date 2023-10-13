A Look at the Little-Known New Candidate for Speaker

When a surprise new challenger emerged Friday for the House speakership, everyone but the most diehard political junkies could be forgiven for asking, "Austin who?" That would be GOP Rep. Austin Scott of Georgia, for whom the descriptor "little-known" was being applied often in coverage. "We are busily googling Austin Scott right now," one House Democrat told Axios. Some basics:

The 53-year-old Scott is a "mainstream conservative" and an ally of ousted Speaker Kevin McCarthy, per the New York Times. Scott has served in Congress since 2011 and sits on the influential Intelligence Committee.

He has been openly critical of the hard-right flank in the House that removed McCarthy from his leadership post, per the AP. "It makes us look like a bunch of idiots," he told CNN earlier this week.