New Challenger Emerges in House Speaker Race

Ten days after Rep. Kevin McCarthy was ousted as speaker from the House, the chamber's Republicans appear to still be a long way from choosing a replacement—and they've rejected a proposal to avoid a potentially messy vote on the House floor. Politico reports that GOP lawmakers voted against a plan to require 217 members of the conference to agree on a nominee before there is a vote on the full House floor. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise was nominated in a 113-99 vote on Wednesday, but he dropped out Thursday night after it became clear that he had no hope of getting 217 votes, the minimum needed to be elected speaker.

Rep. Jim Jordan was the only declared GOP candidate for speaker after Scalise's exit, but he was joined before the noon deadline Friday by Rep. Austin Scott. "I have filed to be Speaker of the House," the Georgia lawmaker said in a post on X. "We are in Washington to legislate, and I want to lead a House that functions in the best interest of the American people." Republicans are holding more closed-door meetings Friday but a floor vote appears unlikely, NBC News reports. Some lawmakers have already left town for the weekend, leaving only 209 of the 221 Republicans, meaning Democratic nominee Rep. Hakeem Jeffries could be elected if a floor vote happens.

During a morning meeting, Rep. Tom McClintock filed a motion to reinstate McCarthy but it didn't get enough support, the AP reports. "I just told them, no, let's not do that," McCarthy said. "Let's walk through this and have an election." He said he is supporting Jordan for speaker—and he believes Rep. Patrick McHenry, the acting speaker, should have enough authority to address situations like the crisis in Israel, Politico reports. (Read more House Republicans stories.)