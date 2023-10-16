Will Smith Reacts to Jada's Memoir

So how does Will Smith feel about Jada Pinkett Smith's upcoming memoir, which reveals the couple secretly separated in 2016? That's just one of the book's reveals—it also delves into struggles in Pinkett Smith's past, including her challenges as a teen in Baltimore, her depression after losing close friend Tupac Shakur, and, later in life, her serious thoughts of suicide, and in his reactions to the book, Smith acknowledges those reveals. "I applaud and honor you," he wrote in a letter to Jay Shetty after reading the book. Shetty then read the letter on his podcast, E! Online reports. "If I had read this book 30 years ago, I definitely would have hugged you more. I'll start now. Welcome to the author's club. I love you endlessly. Now go get some Merlot and take a rest," the letter concludes.