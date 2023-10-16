Judge Laughs Out Loud Amid Trump Gag Order Hearing

A judge on Monday was trying to figure out whether to impose a stricter gag order on Donald Trump in regard to his federal election interference case, and an early moment stood out. Trump attorney John Lauro told US District Judge Tanya Chutkan that no further restrictions were necessary because "what you have put in place is working," a statement that caused the judge to laugh out loud, reports the Washington Post. "I'm going to have to take issue with that," she said, reciting various examples of statements Trump has made about the case, ranging from slams against special counsel Jack Smith (Trump often refers to him as "deranged"), judges and their staffs, witnesses, and DC and its potential jury pool, per the New York Times and the AP.
Much of the debate centered on what might amount to censorship of a presidential candidate. An example:
- Prosecutor: "The defendant talks about 'Crooked Joe Biden' all the time," said Assistant US Attorney Molly Gaston. "That's the majority of his posts. The vast majority of his speech would be untouched."
- Judge: "So 'Crooked Joe Biden' wouldn't violate the [proposed] order?"
- Prosecutor: "No," Gaston said. She added, however, that Trump referring to the "Department of Injustice" could influence potential jurors.
A decision on the gag order is expected later Monday. (Read more Donald Trump
stories.)