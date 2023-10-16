Judge Laughs Out Loud Amid Trump Gag Order Hearing

A judge on Monday was trying to figure out whether to impose a stricter gag order on Donald Trump in regard to his federal election interference case, and an early moment stood out. Trump attorney John Lauro told US District Judge Tanya Chutkan that no further restrictions were necessary because "what you have put in place is working," a statement that caused the judge to laugh out loud, reports the Washington Post. "I'm going to have to take issue with that," she said, reciting various examples of statements Trump has made about the case, ranging from slams against special counsel Jack Smith (Trump often refers to him as "deranged"), judges and their staffs, witnesses, and DC and its potential jury pool, per the New York Times and the AP.