Reboot? Louis-Dreyfus Can't Explain Seinfeld's 'Secret'

If Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David are indeed cooking up some kind of Seinfeld reboot, they apparently haven't filled in Julia Louis-Dreyfus. "Yeah, I just saw [that news]," the actor who played Elaine tells the Guardian , referring to cryptic comments made by Seinfeld. "And I don't know what the hell he's talking about." As the Messenger explains, Seinfeld dropped the tease earlier this month during a stand-up show. When an audience member in Boston asked him if he liked the 1998 finale, he said he had "a little secret" about that, per Variety . "Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending—it hasn't happened yet," he said. "Just what you are thinking about, Larry and I have also been thinking about. So, you'll see." (Watch the moment here .)

The other stars of the show, Jason Alexander (George) and Michael Richards (Kramer), haven't commented on the speculation. The series finale, in which the four characters were arrested for failing to help a carjacked stranger, has been generally panned, even by Seinfeld himself to some extent. "I think one of the things that people had a problem with is that it didn't feel like the show because it wasn't small," he said in 2011. "It was big, and we didn't really do big. Small was really our instrument that we played. That might have been why the people that were so used to the show and liked it so much felt a little, 'This doesn't fit in.'" (Read more Seinfeld stories.)