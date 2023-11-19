You hear about them every so often: pilot programs that give a select group of people a guaranteed income for a specific amount of time in a quest to see if such an approach can make a difference in the fight against poverty. In a deep dive for Chicago Magazine, Elly Fishman looks at how such a program—the Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot—impacted one of the 5,000 people who participated in it beginning in May 2022. Zinida Moore, then 41, is a single mom to three (then ages 23, 16, and 11). She was one of 175,000 people who applied to get tax-free payments of $500 for one year, and with an income of about $55,000, she came in under the cap of $70,000 for a family of her size. That income came via an exhausting work schedule: a Walmart shift from 10pm to 7am, followed by another at the Dollar Tree from 7:30am to 1:30pm.