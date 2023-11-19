Suspect in Fatal Memphis Shooting Rampage Found Dead

3 women, teen girl were killed, and another teen girl was seriously injured
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Nov 19, 2023 5:31 AM CST
Memphis Shooting Suspect Kills Self After 3 Women, Girl Killed
Mavis Christian Jr.. Memphis Police are searching for Christian after a string of deadly shootings.   (Memphis Police Department via AP)

A suspect in Tennessee died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot while on the run early Sunday after he allegedly killed four and seriously injured a fifth victim during a deadly outbreak of domestic violence Saturday night, police said. Officers found Mavis Christian Jr., 52, in his car during a manhunt following the shootings at three locations in Memphis that left three women and a teenage girl dead and critically wounded another teen girl. Memphis Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting at 9:22pm on the 100 Block of Howard Drive. Police found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene, reports the AP.

Investigators determined there were two other connected fatal shootings. At Field Lark Drive, a woman and a 13-year-old girl were killed and a 15-year-old girl was critically wounded. Another woman was found fatally shot on Warrington Road, Memphis Police Officer Christopher Williams said. Police believed Christian was responsible for all three shootings and began a search involving local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. Each of the shootings was believed to be a domestic violence situation, the police said.

