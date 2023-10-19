Man Shoves Woman Onto NYC Subway Tracks

Another apparently random attack on a New York City subway platform left a 30-year-old woman in critical condition Wednesday. She was at the 53rd Street/Fifth Avenue station around noon when a man, who witnesses say was talking to himself, suddenly pushed her against a train that was leaving the station. Her head hit the departing train and she then fell onto the tracks, the New York Times reports. Bystanders helped her get back up to the platform, and she was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition with a head injury. Investigators are seeking a suspect identified as Sabir Jones, variously reported as 39 or 45 years old, who they say is known to the New York Police Department, ABC 7 reports. He was captured on surveillance video leaving the station.
A source says Jones has a history of homelessness, drug abuse, and mental illness. The source says he's been encountered by homelessness outreach workers at subway stations multiple times and was, in 2021, recommended for a "safe haven" homeless shelter, but he never appeared to end up there. Fifteen people have been pushed onto the subway tracks in New York so far this year, compared to 22 during the same time period last year, Fox 5 NY reports. In a separate incident at the 42nd Street/Lexington Avenue station Saturday night, a woman was punched in the face in what appeared to be an antisemitic attack, police said Wednesday, per the New York Daily News. A suspect in that attack is still being sought. (Read more New York City subway stories.)