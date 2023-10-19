Man Shoves Woman Onto NYC Subway Tracks

Another apparently random attack on a New York City subway platform left a 30-year-old woman in critical condition Wednesday. She was at the 53rd Street/Fifth Avenue station around noon when a man, who witnesses say was talking to himself, suddenly pushed her against a train that was leaving the station. Her head hit the departing train and she then fell onto the tracks, the New York Times reports. Bystanders helped her get back up to the platform, and she was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition with a head injury. Investigators are seeking a suspect identified as Sabir Jones, variously reported as 39 or 45 years old, who they say is known to the New York Police Department, ABC 7 reports. He was captured on surveillance video leaving the station.