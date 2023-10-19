GameStop Manager Fatally Shoots Alleged Shoplifter

A Florida GameStop manager has been charged with manslaughter after, police say, he fatally shot an alleged shoplifter at the Pembroke Pines store. Police say an adult male came into the store Tuesday night and was there for about an hour before asking the manager to use a ladder to get an item that was on a high shelf at the back of the store. While the manager was doing that, police say, the customer went behind the counter to try to grab some merchandise, WSVN reports. According to the AP, the man allegedly grabbed five boxes of Pokemon collectible trading cards worth $120 a box. As he was running for the door, police say the manager (also variously described as a clerk in some media outlets), 33-year-old Derrick Guerrero, yelled at the man and then pulled a handgun from his waistband and fired at him.