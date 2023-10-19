GameStop Manager Fatally Shoots Alleged Shoplifter

A Florida GameStop manager has been charged with manslaughter after, police say, he fatally shot an alleged shoplifter at the Pembroke Pines store. Police say an adult male came into the store Tuesday night and was there for about an hour before asking the manager to use a ladder to get an item that was on a high shelf at the back of the store. While the manager was doing that, police say, the customer went behind the counter to try to grab some merchandise, WSVN reports. According to the AP, the man allegedly grabbed five boxes of Pokemon collectible trading cards worth $120 a box. As he was running for the door, police say the manager (also variously described as a clerk in some media outlets), 33-year-old Derrick Guerrero, yelled at the man and then pulled a handgun from his waistband and fired at him.
Police say Guerrero purchased the gun after he was the victim of another, unrelated, robbery at the store last month, Local 10 reports. The man was hit in the side, dropped the cards, and ran outside, where his girlfriend was waiting in a pickup truck. Police say they fled the scene, but soon stopped for the woman to call 911 because the man had become unresponsive. He later died at a hospital. Police say the man had no weapon, and surveillance footage shows he never threatened Guerrero. Florida's Stand Your Ground laws only apply when someone shoots to protect themselves or another person from the threat of bodily harm, and cannot be applied as a defense for protecting property.