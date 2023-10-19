Marine in Custody After Camp Lejeune Homicide

One Marine is dead and another is in custody after what base officials describe as an "incident" Wednesday night at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. Officials said the Marine suspect was detained around 10:15pm after the incident in a barracks room, CNN reports. In a statement, officials described the death as a homicide but did not provide details on how the Marine died. The base, which covers about 240 square miles, is home to the II Marine Expeditionary Force, reports the AP. (Read more Camp Lejeune stories.)