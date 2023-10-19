If you've been to Lollapalooza or events in the Hamptons over the past few years, you may have been treated to the record-spinning skills of "DJ D-Sol"—the stage name of Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, who picked up the "unusual pastime for Wall Street" more than a decade ago while working on a deal in Las Vegas, per the Financial Times . Now, with grumblings about his side hustle from the banking giant's board of directors and reports of a dismal third quarter , in which Goldman Sachs saw its earnings fall by 33%, "the music has stopped" for Solomon, per the Guardian , which reports he's no longer moonlighting behind the turntables.

"David hasn't publicly DJed an event in well over a year, which we have confirmed multiple times in the past," a spokesperson for Solomon says in a statement. The reason? "Music was not a distraction from David's work. The media attention became a distraction." CNN Business reports that in 2017, Solomon explained the appeal of his DJing vocation during a Goldman Sachs podcast. "[I] kind of stumbled into it as a hobby, and now I just do it for fun," he said at the time. That hobby led to performances not only at Lollapalooza and for Long Island's elite, but also at tiki bars in the Bahamas, a 2019 Amazon event, and a Sports Illustrated Super Bowl party.

It also led to some eyebrow raising, especially after Solomon, who became CEO of Goldman Sachs in 2018, DJed during the peak of the pandemic at a 2020 Hamptons event, where attendees didn't appear to follow social distancing protocol. "The vast majority of the audience appeared to follow the rules, but [Solomon is] troubled that some violated them and put themselves and others at risk," read a statement from Goldman Sachs at the time. Jeffrey Sonnenfeld of Yale's Chief Executive Leadership Institute describes Solomon's personality thusly: "He's rough around the edges and he's a bachelor, which may cause some differences socially." (Read more David Solomon stories.)