The Facts Surrounding the Gaza Hospital Blast Are a Mess

Two days after an explosion rocked a hospital in Gaza, the finger-pointing continues over who's responsible. Israel blames an errant rocket from the Islamic Jihad. But the latter group and Hamas blame an Israeli airstrike. President Biden is siding with Israel on the matter. For those making definitive claims on either side, an analysis at CNN offers a note of caution: "Until independent investigators are able to assess the incident in detail, it is unlikely that the world will know with certainty what led to the blast." Coverage:

Rocket barrage: Islamic Jihad did indeed announce that it launched a barrage of rockets at Israel around the time of Tuesday's explosion at Al Ahli Hospital. But a spokesperson tells the New York Times that such announcements don't always sync with the actual launches. He also acknowledged errant rockets meant for Israel had previously killed Palestinians. "We have made mistakes, I am not going to deny it," he said. "However, not mistakes of this size." The spokesperson suggested the group's weaponry is too "primitive" to have caused such damage.