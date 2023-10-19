One of These 'Mannequins' Is Not Like the Others

Polish cops say they've nabbed an alleged thief who stayed late at shopping malls, at one point concealing himself as a mannequin in a store window. Authorities released a photo of the unnamed 22-year-old standing still, with an outstretched arm holding a shopping bag, in front of a row of mannequins behind glass at a clothing store. Warsaw Police said he "froze motionless, pretending to be a mannequin in front of a shop window" in the mall "to avoid being exposed by the cameras," Reuters reports. When the mall closed, he went "hunting" for merchandise to steal, eventually choosing from a jewelry stand, police said, per the BBC.
On another occasion, the man allegedly dined late at a mall restaurant, waited for the mall to close, then slipped under the shutters of a closed clothing store. Police said he "exchanged his clothes for new ones," then returned to dine at the restaurant a second time. Police also described a third incident at a shopping center, where the man allegedly stole money from cash registers and tried to steal other items after closing time. "His luck finally ran out on him as he was spotted and captured by security personnel," Warsaw Police said, per LBC. Charged with burglary and theft, he faces up to 10 years in prison. (Read more thief stories.)