Metal Detector Uncovers a Bronze Age Treasure Trove

A Swiss man who set out to explore a freshly plowed field with his metal detector stumbled upon what some are speculating are treasures once contained in an ancient jewelry box. From the carrot field in Güttingen, 50 miles northeast of Zurich, Franz Zahn first pulled a bronze disc and knew he'd made an "extraordinary discovery," officials from the canton of Thurgau wrote in a Monday release, per CBS News . Zahn contacted local experts who continued digging and found a treasure trove, including a total of 14 spiked discs, which would've formed a necklace; eight gold spirals; 11 smaller bronze spirals; more than 100 tiny amber beads; two finger rings; a bronze arrowhead; a rock crystal; a small ammonite fossil; lumps of ore; and perhaps most surprising of all, teeth from a bear, a beaver, and a shark, per the Miami Herald .

"Has a jewelry box been hidden here?" questioned local officials, per CBS. "Were the bear tooth, the rock crystal and the selected fossils and stones a collection of curiosities or souvenirs … ? Or is there more to it?" Experts believe the collection dates to 3,500 years ago, during the Middle Bronze Age, and may have had "a special, protective or healing effect." It might even have been worn as an amulet, per the Herald. The treasure does not appear to have been buried with a body, leading experts to conclude that it might have been hidden in a container that has since been lost. The curiosity of experts has certainly been piqued as there are few known Middle Bronze Age settlements in the area, per the Herald. Once restoration is complete, the artifacts are to be displayed at the Museum of Archaeology in Frauenfeld. (This follows "the gold find of the century in Norway," also with a metal detector.)