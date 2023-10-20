One of the most highly anticipated movies in a while is out, and Killers of the Flower Moon was apparently worth the wait. Director Martin Scorsese reunites with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro to tell the story of the 1920s murders of members of the Osage Nation in Oklahoma. As of Friday afternoon, it had a strong 93% "fresh" rating at Rotten Tomatoes. Some samples:

The headline of the review by Manohla Dargis in the New York Times refers to an "unsettling masterpiece." She sees "emotion in every camera move" by the director. "For his telling, Scorsese has drawn on assorted genres—the movie is at once a romance, a western, a domestic drama, a whodunit, and, finally, a police procedural—that effortlessly mix, ebb, and flow."