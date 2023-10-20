Priest Apologizes for Destroying Pumpkins

The Rev. Jaromir Smejkal said that he wouldn't have done it if he'd known the pumpkins were carved by the children of his Czech village, but that he has a duty to protect families from "hidden evil." So the parish priest at St John the Baptist in Kurdejov acted, the BBC reports. "Leaving the rectory on Sunday evening, I saw numerous symbols of the satanic feast of 'Halloween' placed in front of our sacred grounds," he later wrote in an open letter to the mayor posted on the village's Facebook page. "I acted according to my faith and duty to be a father and protector of the children entrusted to me and removed these symbols." By "removed," he meant stomped and otherwise destroyed.