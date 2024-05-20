Trump Suggests Serving 3 Terms

Donald Trump might be warming to the idea of serving another two terms if he is reelected. In a speech to the NRA over the weekend, the former president suggested the premise:

The Constitution's 22nd Amendment limits presidencies to two terms, notes the Guardian, but Trump's supporters think he should challenge that—especially since his would not be consecutive terms. Trump has floated the idea previously, but he also has publicly rejected it at least twice in interviews, notes the Hill. He told Meet the Press last year he would not try to serve a third term, and he repeated the point in an interview with Time more recently: