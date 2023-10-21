This Baltimore Settlement Is Maryland's Biggest Ever

City to pay $48 million to 3 men wrongfully convicted as teens who spent 36 years behind bars
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 21, 2023 9:30 AM CDT
Wrongfully Convicted as Teens, They're Now Due $48M Payout
Andrew Stewart, left, Alfred Chestnut, seen in green jacket, and Ransom Watkins, standing in front of Chestnut, speak on Nov. 25, 2019, in Baltimore, Maryland.   (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP, File)

In November 1983, 14-year-old DeWitt Duckett was fatally gunned down in Baltimore, and cops soon said they had their suspects: three other neighborhood teens, all 16, who were arrested on Thanksgiving Day and subsequently convicted of murder and sent to prison for life. That trio—Alfred Chestnut, Ransom Watkins, and Andrew Stewart, now all in their 50s—were exonerated, however, in 2019, and Maryland's biggest city has now settled their 2020 federal lawsuit against the Baltimore Police Department and multiple detectives. The amount to be paid out to the men is no small sum: $48 million, as determined by the city's Board of Estimates, per the New York Times, which calls it "the largest amount awarded in Maryland in such a case."

The convictions against the men—known as the "Harlem Park Three," per the AP—began to unravel in 2018, when, thanks to a public records request, Chestnut unearthed evidence that pointed to another gunman, an individual who'd died in 2002. The Washington Post notes that Watkins and Stewart had already "resigned themselves to life behind bars" after their appeals failed, but Chestnut was more persistent and continued to dig. An investigation was relaunched, in which witnesses recanted previous testimony and said that detectives coerced them on their original statements, which had helped convict the men. Their innocence was eventually proven, leading to their release from prison in November 2019.

The three men had previously received $2.9 million each from the city, via a compensation program for exonerated individuals. The new $48 million settlement will be split three ways, with each man receiving about $14.9 million, and their attorneys receiving around $3 million for legal fees. "Imagine [having] your life ripped up from under you at age 16 for 36 years," Nick Mosby, president of the Baltimore City Council, said on Wednesday, per the Times. "We've literally destroyed these individuals' lives." (Read more wrongful conviction stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X