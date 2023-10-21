Republicans Now Have Lots of Speaker Candidates

It didn't take long on Friday after House Republicans rescinded their speaker nomination of Rep. Jim Jordan for volunteers for the job to step forward. Before the day was out, 10 members had said they're in or seriously considering a run, Axios reports. More than one of them said their reason for running basically is "somebody has to do it." The next step scheduled is a candidate forum at 6:30pm Monday, and the soonest the full House could vote on a speaker is Tuesday. The last time the House considered actual legislation was Sept. 30, per the Washington Post. The possibilities so far are: