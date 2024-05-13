The Groundhogs' Kids Have Been Named

When a mommy groundhog and a daddy groundhog love each other very much, baby groundhogs often result, and when that happens to one Punxsutawney Phil and Phyllis, the people of Punxsutawney get to don their fancy top hats and hold a naming reveal on the occasion of Mother's Day. As CBS News reports, Punxsutawney Groundhog Club Inner Circle Vice President Dan McGinley got the announcing honors:

"Born to royalty, a boy and a girl, names have been chosen to share with the world. Welcome with us as we say hello to little girl, Sunny, and a boy, Shadow. With pride and joy as the kids play, from Punxsutawney, happy Mother's Day!" McGinley read.