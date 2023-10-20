Jim Jordan Loses Round 3, Amid Chaos and Threats

The third time was most definitely not the charm for Jim Jordan on Friday. The Ohio congressman lost another ballot to become speaker of the House, as the hardline conservative and ally of former President Trump remained unable to overcome opposition from more moderate members of his own party. He lost the support of 25 Republicans Friday, even more than on Tuesday (20) and Wednesday (22), reports the Washington Post. He could afford to lose only four. The House has now been without a speaker since Kevin McCarthy's ouster on October 3, and there appears to be no end in sight. In the meantime, House business remains in limbo.