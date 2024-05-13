Sen. Vance, on VP Shortlist, Joins Trump at Court

Memo to those in the race to be Donald Trump's running mate: A show of support in court might not hurt. Sen. JD Vance of Ohio turned up at the former president's hush-money trial in Manhattan on Monday, reports USA Today . Because Vance is thought to be a top contender for the VP position, Michael C. Bender of the New York Times wonders if his "presence could signal a new frontier for Mr. Trump's testing of potential running mates." Vance also made a point to bash the trial and the "dingy" courtroom in a tweet .

"I'm now convinced the main goal of this trial is psychological torture," he wrote. "But Trump is in great spirits." Vance was famously anti-Trump back in 2016, when he called Trump "reprehensible" and an "idiot," notes USA Today. But he's been making amends on that front, too. On CNN's State of the Union over the weekend, he told Dana Bash about his change of heart, per the Hill. "Look, I was wrong about him," he said. "I didn't think he was going to be a good president, Dana, and I was very, very proud to be proven wrong. It's one of the reasons why I'm working so hard to get him elected."