Skate Cut Kills Ex-NHL Player

Adam Johnson, who played briefly in the NHL, was killed Saturday when the blade of a skate cut his neck during a game in England. The 29-year-old American was playing for the Nottingham Panthers in a Challenge Cup game in against the Steelers, the BBC reports. The Panthers issued a statement calling Johnson "not only an outstanding ice hockey player, but also a great team-mate and an incredible person with his whole life ahead of him," adding, "The club will dearly miss him and will never ever forget him." The UK's Elite Ice Hockey League postponed games scheduled for Sunday.