Kelce and Co. Lose Big, Get Trolled With Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift did not show up to watch the Kansas City Chiefs lose to the Denver Broncos in a pretty major upset on Sunday. But she did show up in song, as the Broncos seized their moment of glory to do a little trolling with one of her hits. As Fox News reports, the Broncos trounced the Chiefs for the first time since 2015, holding KC's potent offense to three field goals while they put 24 points on the board and snapped the Chiefs' six-game win streak. Swift's beau, star tight end Travis Kelce, pulled in a meager six receptions for 58 yards, and the rest of the Kansas City offense wasn't much better.