Capitol Rioter's Court Hearing Turns Into Physical Altercation

A hearing involving a Capitol rioter on Monday turned into a physical altercation between the defendant and multiple US marshals in a DC courtroom, reports CBS News . The altercation involved Vitali GossJankowski, 34, who was convicted in March of several charges related to the 2021 riot, including assaulting police officers. GossJankowski had been free pending sentencing, but last week a judge ordered him back to court Monday because prosecutors said he had been sending threats to federal agents and doxxing them. Because of those actions, the judge informed GossJankowski on Monday that he would be immediately detained, and that's when things took a turn.

A story at WUSA describes the scene: GossJankowski, who is deaf, "visibly reacted when an ASL interpreter who participated in the hearing via Zoom communicated (US District Judge Paul) Friedman's decision," per the post. "When the hearing ended, GossJankowski began making low moaning sounds—and when a marshal approached him to take him into custody, he resisted." GossJankowski is muscular and estimated to be 6-foot-3. Multiple marshals joined the struggle to take him into custody, with the group crashing into tables and a podium. Finally, nearly a dozen marshals and FBI agents managed to subdue him, per WUSA.

Before that, the judge expressed incredulity at the threats prosecutors brought to his attention. One law enforcement officer reported receiving antisemitic and racist threats from GossJankowski, who allegedly said the officer should be violently sexually assaulted. He also was accused of posting private information about FBI employees online. "All of this is extremely troubling," said Friedman. "It's dangerous. It's putting others in danger, including prosecutors and law enforcement. I'm just stunned." (Read more Capitol riot stories.)