Well, X Is Worth a Whole Lot Less Than It Used to Be

Elon Musk paid $44 billion to purchase Twitter a year ago. It's now valuing itself at about $19 billion, a 55% decrease from the amount he paid, according to stock grants handed out to employees Monday and shown to the New York Times. Musk has long said he overpaid. The Times points out that the company's share price has apparently not dropped by the same percentage as its valuation, or possibly X altered how many shares are outstanding. As it explains, the paperwork for the new stock grants says that "equity would be offered at $45 a share in the form of restricted stock units, which employees can earn over time. Employees will still be paid in cash in the amount of $54.20 for any outstanding shares that were granted to them under previous management." That's the amount per share Musk paid for the site. The employee equity compensation plan was first reported by Fortune.