Mary Lou Retton Speaks Out After Pneumonia Battle

Mary Lou Retton is speaking publicly for the first time since she was released from the hospital following a frightening battle with a rare form of pneumonia. "I'm beyond blessed to have the opportunity to make this statement," the gymnast said in a statement posted to Instagram Monday. "I am overwhelmed with all the love and support from the world as I fight. I am forever grateful to you all!"

"I'm with family continuing to slowly recover and staying very positive as I know this recovery is a long and slow process," she continued. "I appreciate everyone's respect of my privacy at this time. When the time is right, I will be sharing more information about my health issues and hope I can help others who may face the same battle as me. I love you all." (Read more Mary Lou Retton stories.)