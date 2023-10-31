Sports / Mary Lou Retton Mary Lou Retton Speaks Out After Pneumonia Battle Olympic gymnast says she will share more information when she's ready By Evann Gastaldo, Newser Staff Posted Oct 31, 2023 2:00 AM CDT Copied FILE - Mary Lou Retton, of the United States, performs on the balance beam during the women's gymnastics individual all-around finals at the Summer Olympics on Aug. 3, 1984, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Suzanne Vlamis, File) Mary Lou Retton is speaking publicly for the first time since she was released from the hospital following a frightening battle with a rare form of pneumonia. "I'm beyond blessed to have the opportunity to make this statement," the gymnast said in a statement posted to Instagram Monday. "I am overwhelmed with all the love and support from the world as I fight. I am forever grateful to you all!" "I'm with family continuing to slowly recover and staying very positive as I know this recovery is a long and slow process," she continued. "I appreciate everyone's respect of my privacy at this time. When the time is right, I will be sharing more information about my health issues and hope I can help others who may face the same battle as me. I love you all." (Read more Mary Lou Retton stories.)