Cops: Man Pointed Gun at Boy, 6 on His Porch

A Long Island man who allegedly pointed a gun at the head of a 6-year-old boy in front of his home Saturday evening has been charged with menacing and endangering the welfare of a child—but his lawyer says it's all a misunderstanding. Police say a woman drove her children to the Manhasset home of Michael Wen, where her 10-year-old daughter and 6-year-old son left a Halloween goody bag on the porch, rang the doorbell, and left, NBC News reports. Police say the girl later realized she had the wrong address for a friend's home and they returned to Wen's residence. Wen opened the door and pointed a gun at the boy when he went to the porch to retrieve the bag of candy, police say.

Residents of the hamlet say they are shocked by the incident during what was supposed to be a "happy, fun Halloween" season for kids. One father tells CBS News that the kids were probably "ghosting," which he did with his own children on Saturday. "It's basically like Ding Dong Ditch," he says. "You leave a bag of candy, ring the doorbell, bang on the doorbell and run away. It's usually your friends."

Attorney William Zou says Wen has. been "terrorized" by teenagers banging on the door of the home where he lives with his wife and children. On Saturday, "he just opened the door, react strongly, tell the person to get away from his property. By the time he realized it was a kid, he started to regret," Zhou says, per CBS. Wen was released after a court appearance Sunday, in which he pleaded not guilty. He is due back in court Nov. 13. (Read more Long Island stories.)