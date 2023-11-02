DoorDash Tests Warning About Not Tipping

Try to place a DoorDash order without adding a tip, and you might just receive a warning. The food delivery company is testing a new message that may pop up when you try to order sans tip on its app, CNN reports. It asks, "Orders with no tip might take longer to get delivered—are you sure you want to continue?" and then further explains, "Dashers can pick and choose which orders they want to do. Orders that take longer to be accepted by Dashers tend to result in a slower delivery." A spokesperson explains that the test message will be analyzed and customer feedback will be considered, and notes that as independent contractors, DoorDash drivers "have full freedom to accept or reject offers based on what they view as valuable and rewarding." The Verge notes that the pop-up message did not appear in all locations where staffers tested it.