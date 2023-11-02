Schitt's Creek actor Emily Hampshire has apologized for what she says is "one of the most thoughtless, insensitive, and ignorant things" she has ever done. In photos posted on Instagram, the Canadian actor dressed as Johnny Depp and a friend dressed as Amber Heard. They wore outfits Depp and Heard wore during last year's defamation trial and posed with objects referencing some of the trial's most shocking testimony, including a bottle of wine and fake dog poop, Rolling Stone reports. Hampshire's Depp outfit included fake facial hair and tattoos. In one of the photos, her friend mimicked Heard's distress during the trial, per The Hollywood Reporter .

In last year's trial in the US, the jury decided Heard had falsely accused Depp of domestic abuse and awarded him damages, though a judge in a similar case in the UK in 2020 ruled that the allegations were "substantially true" and it wasn't libel for a newspaper to call Depp a "wife beater," the BBC reports. "For Halloween, I stupidly thought it would be funny to dress as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. I am deeply sorry and ashamed for putting something that awful out in the universe," Hampshire said in an Instagram post on Wednesday. "Domestic abuse is never, ever funny," she added. "These are real issues with real people and I REALLY regret my actions." (Read more Johnny Depp stories.)