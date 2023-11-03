Amy Schumer Under Fire for Posts on Israel, Hamas

Amy Schumer is facing backlash after her posts about the Israel-Hamas war. The comedian, who is Jewish, has been posting relentlessly since the Hamas attack on Israel (if you want to look through her Instagram posts on the matter, start here ). She has, among other things, been questioning why people (progressives in particular, in her words) are calling for a ceasefire rather than condemning Hamas, and arguing that such a stance puts the lives of Jews everywhere in danger. She's also condemned anti-Muslim violence and has mourned the loss of civilian life in Gaza and the humanitarian crisis there. Following much outcry, on Wednesday she clarified her stance, People reports.

"What I want is EVERY HOSTAGE BACK. I want safety and freedom from Hamas for Palestinians and Israelis. I want safety for Jewish people and Muslims as well. Everyone. Just like you. I want peace," she wrote. "You will never see me wishing harm on anyone. Saying I'm Islamophobic or that I like genocide is crazy. So here you go by popular demand. Comments on." She added in her caption that she was "accepting love and feedback." An example of the feedback she'd been receiving online is Wajahat Ali's column at the Daily Beast, in which he accuses her of having "rationalized Israel's collective punishment of Palestinians in Gaza, rejected helpful advice and critical pushback, and abused her influence to punch down and claim victimhood."

Ali notes that in a since-deleted post, Schumer posted a cartoon (screenshot here) in which demonstrators hold up protest signs with messages like, "Gazans rape Jewish girls only in self-defense" and "Proud of our rapist martyrs." Actress Asia Jackson, who is Black, called Schumer out for that and later tweeted a screenshot of the private messages Schumer sent in response, in which the comedian called Jackson antisemitic. Fellow Jewish comedian Sarah Silverman was also criticized last month after reposting a statement expressing support for Israel cutting off water and electricity to Gaza until Hamas releases all hostages, Newsweek reports. Silverman later removed the post and called it a mistake. (Read more Amy Schumer stories.)