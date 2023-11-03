Al Pacino to Pay $30K a Month in Child Support for Newborn

Though he and girlfriend Noor Alfallah are apparently still together
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 3, 2023 1:30 AM CDT

Al Pacino and girlfriend Noor Alfallah are apparently still together, but even so, they just finalized the details of a custody agreement for their newborn son, Roman. Pacino, 83, will pay Alfallah, 29, $110,000 initially and then $30,000 every month in child support; the total amount per year could go up by as much as $90,000 depending on the actor's earnings, TMZ reports. Pacino will also put $15,000 per year in an education fund, pay $13,000 per month for a night nurse, and cover any medical expenses not covered by health insurance, Page Six reports.

The pair will have joint legal custody of Roman and an equal say in things like holidays, schooling, and extracurricular activities, while Alfallah will have primary physical custody and Pacino will have visitation. Pacino's publicist told ETOnline last month that despite the custody filing, Pacino and Alfallah had not broken off their relationship. "Al and Noor have successfully worked together and have mutually reached agreements regarding their child Roman. They are together," the publicist said. Asked why the custody filing was made, the publicist said simply, "That is a question for Noor." It's not clear if anything has changed since those statements were made. Pacino also has three adult children. (Read more Al Pacino stories.)

