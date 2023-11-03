Cops Use Cover of Halloween to Make a Drug Bust

It's not every day you see Freddy Krueger making a drug bust, but not every day is Halloween. Police in Peru released video, per the AP, of agents in costumes walking into the Lima neighborhood of San Juan de Lurigancho looking for all the world like happy Halloween revelers. Eventually, they bust into a residence of alleged drug dealers, where they seized cocaine and cash and arrested two suspected members of the Clan Balboa gang, per Reuters. Assisting Freddy in the bust were Jason from the Friday the 13th franchise and Tiffany, the Bride of Chucky. (Read more Peru stories.)