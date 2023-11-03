Ex-State Department Official Gets 6 Years in Capitol Riot

Klein "waged a relentless siege on police officers" as he tried to enter the Capitol and stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden's electoral victory over Trump, prosecutors said in a court filing. Klein, who didn't testify at his trial, declined to address the court before US District Judge Trevor McFadden sentenced him to five years and 10 months in prison. "Your actions on January 6th were shocking and egregious," the judge told Klein. McFadden also ordered Klein to pay a $3,000 fine and $2,000 in restitution. He will report to prison at a date to be determined.

Klein worked in the State Department's office of Brazilian and Southern Cone Affairs from 2017 until he resigned from that position on Jan. 19, 2021, a day before Biden's inauguration. Prosecutors said Klein's participation in the riot was likely motivated by a desire to keep his job as a presidential appointee. "As an employee of the federal government, Klein was endowed with the trust of the American people and to uphold the law," they wrote. "He violated that trust on January 6 when he attacked the very country for which he was paid to work." Defense attorney Stanley Woodward accused prosecutors of exaggerating Klein's role in the riot due to his political connection to the Trump administration.

