Artists Across Genres Join Hall

Generations and genres mixed onstage Friday night at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction in New York City. Performing combinations included Sheryl Crow and Olivia Rodrigo; H.E.R., Sia, Common, and Chaka Khan; and 90-year-old Willie Nelson with Dave Matthews, Chris Stapleton, and Crow, per the Hollywood Reporter. Willie Nelson noted the unimportance of categories when telling the audience about his collaborations with the late Ray Charles. "We never asked each other what to do or whether to do a soul song or a rock song or a country song," Nelson said, "we just sang the songs we loved." After more than four hours of speeches and music, Missy Elliott's finale brought down the house. The evening honored: